Dera Ghazi Khan: Fake healers (Aamils) have allegedly tortured a woman to death on the suspicion of ghost possession in the area of Dera Ghazi Khan.

The woman was taken to Aamil in Shujaatabad area in Dera Ghazi Khan for exorcism today. The fake Aamil’s were identified as Aman Ullah and Adhul Hameed.

The victim’s husband accused that fake Aamil’s conducted exorcism by tying his wife upside down with tree and hitting her with clubs. Sajjad said that he asked the fake healers but they lent to ear to his plaintive pleas.

The woman was shifted to teaching Hospital after her condition deteriorated; however, she succumbed to injuries.

Police said that a case will be registered against suspects after the report of post-mortem.