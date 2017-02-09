KHANEWAL/SIALKOT-Three persons allegedly tortured and dragged an elderly woman down the street by pulling her hair for submitting a complaint to police and the media against them.

A person namely Khizar Hayat of Chak 88/10-R of Khanewal allegedly tortured the old woman namely Allah Wasai who had complained against him to City police and a news item also appeared in a section of the media. As a result, Khizar Hayat and his companions got infuriated. Three persons Aamir, Khizar Hayat and Abdul Ghafoor intruded on her house, grabbed her by the hair, dragged her down to the earth, tortured brutally. As the two other women present in the house tried to rescue her, the attackers tortured them too.

These accused cut the hair of Allah Wasai by scissors and threatened her to murder if she complains against them. The police arrested two of the accused while the main accused Aamir managed to escape. The police shifted the victim women to the District Headquarters Hospital for a medicolegal certificate.

Meanwhile, Sialkot police have arrested Zeeshan who allegedly threw acid on the face and body of his wife Saira Bibi for honour on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Sialkot city’s congested Shahabpura locality on Wednesday. Ramzan told newsmen that his niece Saira Bibi (28) and Zeeshan (30) had conducted their love marriage about 10 years ago. Saira was the mother of four minor daughters.

The accused quarrelled with his wife and threw acid one her. He said that Saira Bibi’s qualification was intermediate while her accused husband Zeeshan was totally uneducated. She was shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore from a local hospital in Sialkot which lacks burn unit for the last several decades.

According to the doctors, her condition was very critical in Mayo Hospital Lahore. Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused.

DEATH: Eleven years old Zainab who along with her sister was drowned in a nullah by their father, breathed her last at the Mayo Hospital Lahore after fighting for life for 13 days there.

She was laid to rest in her native graveyard at Dinpura-Shakargarh amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended her funeral.

Amjad stated to be mentally upset had killed his daughter Mariyam (8) by drowning her forcibly into the water of local seasonal Nullah Baeen near Dinpura-Shakargarh city on January 28, 2017.

He had drown both girls and Mariyam had died on the spot while Zainab was saved by the people and she was shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore from Shakargarh THQ Civil Hospital due to her critical condition. She passed away after fighting for life for 13 days.

LAID TO REST: Provincial Secretary Auqaf Rana Nawazish Ali Khan was laid to rest in central graveyard Khanewal. A large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral held in Sabzi Mandi Jamia Inayatia.

He died due to heart attack in Islamabad during official visit. He was earlier posted as DCO Gujrat, DCO Toba Tek Singh, and chairman Punjab Text Book Board. He belonged to native village Arya Nagar Khanewal. ADCG Iftikhar Ali also laid flower-wreath on the grave of deceased on behalf of CM Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif. Qurani Khawani will be held on Thursday in Markazi Jamia Masjid Khanewal .