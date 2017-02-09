SARGODHA-The prime minister’s laptop scheme provides a technological boon for the students who can make great strides in their academic career with the access to the latest development and research taking place across the globe, the University of Gujrat vice chancellor said.

Speaking at the laptop distribution ceremony at the UoG Lahore Sub-Campus, Dr Ziaul Qayyum highlighted the role of higher education in national development. He said that a well-established modern higher education system can provide the youth a befitting role in the society.

“We, at the University of Gujrat, not only care for the students’ academic well-being but also teach them how to become an active, useful and productive member of the society. They learn high moral values as part of their character-building activities during their academic stay at the UoG,” said the vice chancellor.

The ceremony was held at the Liaquat Auditorium in which the brilliant students of M Phil and masters received the laptops. Chairman UoG Lahore Sub-Campus Mian Farhat Ali distributed the laptops to the students. The ceremony was attended by Dr Sughra Sadaf, Dr Ijaz, Dr Ihsan ur Rehman, Dr Bashir, Dr Jamal Abbasi and Director Media UoG Sheikh Abdul Rashid.