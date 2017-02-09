SIALKOT: -The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided a jewellery shop in Daska city and unearthed an illegal money exchange being run by the goldsmith. The FIA also arrested the alleged money changer Farasat Qayyum, besides, recovering a big amount of national and foreign currencies. It sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him, said Khalid Anees, the divisional deputy director of FIA. Meanwhile, the FIA arrested human trafficker Nasir Sahotra from Sambrial city during another raid. The accused used to send people abroad illegally after getting big amounts.