ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday submitted a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the reference which is under hearing in Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Imran Khan has stated in the plea that ECP cannot hear reference against him.

Justice Amir Farooq of, IHC heard the issue during which official lawyer argued that the case is inadmissible upon which, the judge assured to announce the verdict as per constitution. The court also sought guidance into the matter in 90 days.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned till February 17.