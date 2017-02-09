ISLAMABAD - Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday seeking its directions to annul a disqualification reference pending against him in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq would hear the PTI chairman’s petition today (Thursday).

The ruling PML-N MNAs filed this reference to the speaker National Assembly and sought disqualification of chairman PTI.

Later, the speaker referred the matter to the ECP for decision.

Imran Khan moved this petition through his counsel Babar Awan and nominated speaker National Assembly, the ECP, MNAs —- Muhammad Tallal Chuadhry, Daniyal Aziz, Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha and Marriyum Aurangzeb as respondents.

He contended in the petition that the National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, referred a disqualification reference against him to the ECP that was based on malafide intention.

The PTI chairman has argued that under Article 63(2), if the speaker could not decide a reference within 30 days, it automatically gets transferred to the ECP.

He added that Article 63 (2) reads as, “if any question arises whether a member of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) has become disqualified from being a member, the speaker or, as the case may be, the chairman shall, unless he decides that no such question has arisen, refer the question to the election commission within 30 days, and if he fails to do so within the aforesaid period, it shall be deemed to have been referred to the election commission.”

Imran Khan maintained that after a reference was forwarded to the ECP, the election commission was bound to decide this within 90 days.

Since this reference was forwarded to the ECP on September 5, 2016 consequently, it completed its adjudication time on December 4, 2016.

Therefore, he prayed before the court to declare the proceedings pending before the ECP as “null and void” as the commission could not decide the matter within the stipulated time.

Shahid Rao