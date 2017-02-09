Pakistan expressed serious concern, today, over building of a secret nuclear city and the accumulation of nuclear stockpiles through development of inter-continental ballistic missiles by India, which poses strategic imbalance in South Asia.

Foreign Office spokesperson, Nafees Zakaria, said India has been conducting tests on inter-continental Indian measures would disturb strategic balance in the region. He said India is involved in acts of terrorism in Pakistan and Islamabad has provided evidence to the UN about Indian interference.

There is a fear that the Indian reactors not mandated by the safeguards might be used clandestinely for plutonium production and the existing stockpiles might be diverted to a military programme at a subsequent stage, DG Disarmament at the Foreign Office Kamran Akhtar said.

Pakistan earlier this week said it wants India to bring its entire civilian nuclear programme under the safeguards laid out by the International Atomic Energy Commission.

The spokesman said Pakistan is itself a victim of terror and India is funding terrorist activities in Pakistan where the the People of Pakistan and their State institutions have been the target of terrorism. Pakistan earlier this week said it wants India to bring its entire civilian nuclear programme under the safeguards laid out by the International Atomic Energy Commission.

A study published by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad last year indicated that India has sufficient material and the technical capacity to produce between 356 and 492 nuclear bombs.