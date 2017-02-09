ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that India itself would suffer if it violated the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Addressing a national consultation on "Pakistan's Water Challenge" here, she said that despite India's antagonistic and irresponsible attitude, Pakistan had been demonstrating tolerance and responsibility because it was an issue of regional peace and water security.

Aurangzeb said that the government was evolving a comprehensive strategy to overcome challenges pertaining to the IWT.

She said that Pakistan had the capacity and capability to deal with the matter and overcome the situation.

The minister said India had been invited for talks under the prime minister's vision for a peaceful neighbourhood as the matter was linked to the progress of the peoples of the two countries.

Aurangzeb said that after 17 years the present government had decided to conduct census this year as it was crucial for assessment of population and devising strategy to meet the challenges including that pertaining to water-related issues.

Later, in a statement she advised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan to focus on the development projects of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, instead of just criticising the prime minister.

She said that the PM had only focused on the prosperity of the country and he had inaugurated several development projects.

Aurangzeb said the PTI Chief was using the Panama leaks for his political goals but he would fail. She said that the new Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair had been appointed on merit.