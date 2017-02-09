LAHORE (PR): Senior journalist and columnist in London Khalid H Lodhi’s aunt Kishwar Khanum passed away in Karachi yesterday after a prolong illness. She was 75.

She will be laid to rest in a local graveyard in Karachi today. She was wife of retired DSP Karachi police, mother-in-law of Air Commodore (r) Tufeeq Bilal Raja, mother of Pakistan Re-Insurance Company Limited Executive Director Farooq Lodhi and sister of Bahar Ahmad Khan Lodhi (Denmark).