OTTAWA - The Kashmiri and Pakistani Canadian community on Wednesday held a ademonstration outside the Canadian Parliament to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and to condemn growing Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiri people.

The demonstrators in chilling minus 30 degrees centigrade held placards and banners highlighting sufferings of the Kashmiris at the hands of Indian armed forces in Held Kashmir.

They chanted slogans against human rights violations in the Valley to draw the attention of the international community towards the gross human rights violations and use of pallet guns against innocent civilians.

They reminded the international community to fulfil the commitments made by the United Nations Security Council for granting the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

The protestors urged the Canadian Parliamentarians, civil society and the government to take up the issue of human rights violations with the Indian government and for immediate implementation of the United Nations Security Council resolution for ascertaining wishes of the Kashmiri people to decide their own future.