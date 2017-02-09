Lahore High Court issued written verdict, yesterday, concerning Defence Housing Authority fraud case, which stated that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should take minimum time to file complete reference. The court heard arguments from both ends and ordered NAB to reinvestigate the DHA city land fraud case.

Lawyer of alleged criminal Hammad Arshad told court that neither his client is being treated lawfully nor the investigation was conducted on merit. He said that the actions were biased and the court should order unbiased investigation.

The LHC affirmed that locking up suspects and delaying the process is against the law. “NAB was found to end corruption according to law. It should quickly compile investigation”, the court ordered.

NAB’s lawyer stated that the suspect provided lesser land as compared to alloted which he divided into four parts. Moreover, the land has no road access. In this way, he stated that the court should dismiss charges against suspect Hammad Arshad.

It also stated that the accountability court should allow the suspect full chance to submit his evidence.