PHOOLNAGAR-A local journalist was allegedly tortured and misbehaved with by the Phoolnagar Saddr Police at the behest local influential drug-peddlers who also thrashed him in the presence of the police officer.

According to local mediamen, Liaqat Pandha, a local journalist and employee of a textile mills had complained to Phoolnagar Saddr Police SHO Idrees Chaddr that some notorious criminals Niko Blackia and Waseem Blackia had demanded extortion money from him with the threats of dire consequences if he fails to pay the money.

The victim claimed that on February 6, Waseem Blackia along with 15 unidentified accomplices, armed with weapons and wooden sticks entered in the textile mills and tortured him and other labourers severely.

In the meantime, Mr Pandha informed the Saddr Police at which SHO Idrees Chaddr with others subordinates reached the spot. However, Waseem Blackia kept on beating and threatening Liaqat Pandha even in the presence of the SHO.

Mr Pandha alleged that he asked the SHO to intervene but he (SHO) sat in the car of Waseem Blackia. “The SHO instead asked me to sit in the police van and took me to the Phoolnagar Saddr police station where he slapped, kicked and abused me,” the victim claimed, adding that the SHO kept him in the police station for quite some time.

He demanded justice from the Punjab chief minister and the IG Police. Meanwhile, local journalists belonging to Phoolnagar, Pattoki, Kot Radha Kishan, Ellahabad and Habibabad have condemned the incident. They demanded the Sheikhupura Range RPO and Kasur DPO Ali Nasir Rizvi to take a stern action against the SHO.

The journalist community and Anjuman-e-Tajran Phoolnagar have threatened to observe strike against the police officers if the high-ups fail to proceed against him.