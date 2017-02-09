ISLAMABAD - MQM-Pakistan is not taking seriously the intentions of incumbent government to issue ‘red notice’ for extradition of Altaf Hussian, as the party believes that it might prove a futile exercise and only for media consumption.

“If really the incumbent government is serious than it must fulfill all requirements of justice, as it seems only a media trial,” said MQM’s MNA Ali Raza Abidi, commenting on the Interior Ministry’s order for FIA to contact Interpol to arrest Altaf Hussain.

To a question about ‘law of land’, MQM-Pakistan lawmaker said there would be a need to present all evidences to prove the case. “It will not be easy for the government as law of land is a bit different in the United Kingdom (UK),” said he added.

The Interior Ministry also reportedly confirmed that the notice was issued against Altaf Hussain specifically for delivering an anti-Pakistan speech on Aug 22 last year that triggered riots in Karachi.

The parliament a couple of months ago had strongly condemned the controversial remarks of Altaf Hussain against the country.

The lawmakers from both sides of the aisle denounced the anti-Pakistan slogans raised on August 22 (2016) during a hunger strike of MQM.

MQM had clearly disassociated itself from its founder after his controversial statement. The party had divided into further two parts (MQM-Pakistan and MQM-London). As earlier Altaf Hussian’s blue-eyed Mustafa Kamal changed his loyalties and founded his new party with the name of Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP).

JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN