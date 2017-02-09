GILGIT:- Unknown assailants on Wednesday morning shot at a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) official's house in the Jodial area of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), police sources said. According to Station House Officer Syed Murtaza Shah, the assailants fired shots inside the house of Deputy Director Coordination NAB Abdul Majid through a window, and set fire to a portion of the house as they fled. The DDC NAB and other people in the house remained safe during the attack, police sources said. According to the police, initial investigation revealed that Abdul Majid was probing some major corruption cases in (GB).–INP