LAHORE - The Punjab NAB office has asked the Excise Department to issue an unauthorised registration number for its official vehicle, said well-placed sources in Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) on Wednesday.

The excise officer concerned brought the matter into the notice of the Punjab chief minister through his director general while the CM formed a committee, headed by the chief secretary, to sort out the issue.

An excise officer, seeking anonymity, told The Nation that the Punjab NAB Office asked the Excise Department to issue digit 9 for the registration of a NAB vehicle to be used for protocol purpose.

He said, “We told the NAB DG that as per auction policy, we cannot issue such a number to official vehicles for security reasons,” adding official vehicles become prominent with such single-digit numbers. “We referred the matter to the ET&NC director general who forwarded the same to the chief minister for further action,” he affirmed. Sources said the CM has constituted a committee, headed by the Punjab chief secretary to look into it.

When contacted, the ET&NC director general said the matter had been sent to the Punjab CM. He hoped the CM would allow issuance of this number to the NAB DG. He averred in the past similar cases were brought into the notice of the chief minister for approval, but now he has formed a committee under the chief secretary to decide such matters.

When contacted, NAB Spokesman Zeeshan expressed his ignorance over the issue and said he would comment upon it after consulting someone.