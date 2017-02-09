ISLAMABAD - The missing of 80-year-old Abdul Ghafoor Khan at Haj 2016 is still a mystery as both Pakistani and Saudi authorities are clueless about his whereabouts even after the passage of six months.

So far neither the Saudi nor the Pakistani authorities have been able to give a satisfactory response to the missing haji’s family, said Imdadullah son of Abdul Ghafoor Khan. While talking to The Nation, Imdadullah alleged that his father is in the unlawful and arbitrary secret detention of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Haji Abdul Ghafoor Khan, resident of Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was amongst the 11 Pakistanis who got missed in Saudi Arabi during Haj. Abdul Ghafoor Khan was neither declared dead nor in prison.

On the second day of his arrival to Madina, my father was detained by Saudi authorities on August 19, 2016, as a result of argument with Saudi police personnel at gate No.20 of Masjid-e-Nabavi in Madina,” Imdad Ullah said. As per the reports, we received from other fellow Hajis, the matter was settled on the spot but my father was handed over to an unknown person at a nearby hotel,” he alleged. He said that they were informed by the Pakistani Haj mission in Madina through an email that his father had been handed over to his fellow pilgrims at their hotel in Madina but since then, his whereabouts is a mystery.

The family first sought help from the Religious Affairs Ministry and was assured by Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf that the issue will be resolved however so far nothing was done, Imdad said. Pakistan Foreign Office also disappointed us and did nothing for recovery of my father, he added. He further alleged that they have tried to contact the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Haj Directorate Jeddah, Federal Minister for Religious affairs and officials of Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah but they are not responding their calls.

Interestingly, the responsible Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony officials and consulate general of Pakistan, Jeddah termed it a normal phenomenon, an expression which amounts to making fun of the tragedy. “On October 13, I wrote a letter to the Saudi ambassador and urged him to help locate his father but so far have heard no word from his Excellency,” he said.

All this happened in the blessed and peaceful city of Medina in broad daylight. Pilgrims saw him when he had an argument with a Saudi cop and they are aware that subsequently the issue was amicably resolved. His family wants to know what happened next and who seized him and where he was taken away.

Director Media Ministry of Religious Affairs Imran Siddiqui when contacted for comments, said the ministry is in coordination with the Saudi authorities and they are hopeful that the missing Haji will be located. He said that he is not in the custody. “The Saudi authorities have no reports of his death or his arrest, which means that he is still alive and free,” Imran Siddiqui said.

He said that other missing Hajis were located but the Saudi authorities have yet to find the whereabouts of Haji Abdul Ghafoor Khan. “Even on recent trip to Saudi Arabia I was with the minister for religious and the minister raised the issue with the Saudi authorities,” he said. He alleged that mental condition of the missing Haji was not stable but his family let him go to perform Haj at this old age.

