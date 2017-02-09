HAFIZABAD/GUJRANWALA-The people here have expressed their grave concern over rising incidents of thefts, burglaries, robberies and dacoities and called upon the police high-ups to devise measures to check the prevalent insecure atmosphere.

The villagers of Rasoolpur Tarar said that unidentified outlaws have burgled six shops and houses in one night. The bandits broken into the shop of Abdul Rehman grocer and decamped with cash of Rs20,000. They also broke into the medical store of Abdul Rehman and whisked away cash, medicines worth Rs15,000. Shop of Aslam was also burgled from where the bandits stolen Rs50,000. Similarly, the dacoits stolen away goods and cash of Rs20,000 from Riaz Karyana Store, Rs25,000 from Shabbir Hussain Arian’ shop and intruded into the house of Riaz Ahmad on Mohallah Manzoorpura from where they stolen Rs30,000 and two tolas gold ornaments.

Meanwhile, DC Ali Randhawa has urged the officers to be a role model by performing their duties honestly and with dedication to resolve the problems of the masses promptly.

Addressing a farewell reception given in honour of outgoing Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Noman Hafeez, which was attended by almost all Head of departments, he said that honest and committed officers would always remain in the hearts of people and they would never be forgotten. It was, therefore, imperative for all of us to work sincerely for the betterment of the people, he maintained. The DC also presented a shield to the outgoing officer, who thanked the DC for his good wishes.

Also in Gujranwala, dacoits and thieves took away gold ornaments, cash, lap tops and other valuables in various hits. in Wahndo area three armed men intercepted Aleem and his family and looted Rs. 35 thousands, gold ornaments and two cell phones, in Aroop police station limit Haroon and his family were deprived of Rs. 22 thousands, gold ornaments and two cell phones while Asghar was also deprived of Rs. 6 thousnads and cell phone in this area, in Ali Pur Chatha dacoits snatched Rs. 55 thousands, gold ornaments and two cell phones from Younas and his family, in Sadar Wazirabad police station limit robbers looted Rs. 18 thousans and cell phone from Aqdas, un known thieves took away lap tops, cash and valuables from the houses of Mudassar and Abu Bakar while mehran car of Rashid and applied for motorcycle of Ansar were stolen from different places. Police have registered the cases.

POOR HELPED: The government was striving to assist the deserving youth to stand on their feet and in this connection was providing substantional amount so as to enable them to run their own business on small scale to support their families.

In this connection a function was arranged here under the auspices of Zakat and Ushr Committee district Hafizabad in which seven poor youth were distributed cheques of Rs115,000 each.

Addressing the gathering Chairman District Zakat and Ushr Committee Rana Muhammad Saleem Shakir and MC Chairman Haji Jamshaid Abbas Thaheem asked the recipients to start their small scale business to stand on their feet. They said that this assistance has been given to the deserving youth on merit and strict monitoring for proper utilization of the funds would be made.