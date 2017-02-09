FAISALABAD-The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has decided to ban unpacked eatables however, in this connection a grace period of 18 months will be given to the shopkeepers, said its Director General Noorul Amin Mengal.

Addressing a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), he said that the developed nations never compromise on food security and food safety thus the Punjab government has established PFA with a mandate to build and nurture a “Healthy Punjab”. He said that legislation has been made with deterrent punishment to the adulterators. He said that initially the PFA was restricted to only Lahore however, now it has been introduced in five major cities of the province including Faisalabad.

“During second phase, its scope will be expanded throughout Punjab form Attack to Sadiq Abad,” he added. He said that the PFA was directly related to the health of each and every individual hence this institution should have to be established many decades ago. Explaining its administrative structure, he said that earlier there were only two directors while now seven directorates have been established and these include vigilance, intelligence, public relations, specialised operations and licensing etc. Regarding licensing, he said that it was the most corrupt system before the establishment of PFA which has now been totally reformed. “Under the administrative control of PFA, we are issuing licences on the pattern of ATM cards which are very easily renewable electronically.” Regarding the ban on sale of loose eatable items, he said that initially five products would be encouraged to be packed and branded including milk, flour, oil, water and poultry. He said that it will also provide a unique opportunity to the new investors who could easily establish and earn a sizeable share from the packing industry. Regarding adulteration in milk, he said that the people consume 1.5 billion liters of milk per annum out of which only 640 million liters is in packed form.

He said that the only way to check adulteration in milk is its sale in packed form. Responding to a question, he said that PFA has decided in principle to fully concentrate on the production houses instead of conducting raids and vendors, small vendors and shopkeepers. He said that earlier, these production houses were sealed but now they are being directed to stop their production till the ratification of the identified lacunas. A banner is also displayed in front of the factory that improvement work was in progress which strengthens the confidence of their consumer instead of bringing bad name to it. He said that 80 to 90 percent of adulteration related issues could be resolved with strict compliance at the production stage.

Regarding the scope of PFA, he said that it covers all sectors that are directly or indirectly linked with food items. He disclosed that the authority has decided that the poultry shop will be sealed and FIR against its owner will be lodged if any dead chicken was recovered from the shop. He said that complaints were pouring in that some poultry farmers are giving steroids to their flocks in order to make them mature within 25 instead of 45 days. Similarly, buffaloes are also being injected to extract maximum milk which has ill impact on the human health. He said that necessary steps were also taken to discourage these unnecessary practices. Regarding packed meat, he said that printing of the traceability of this product on its pack will be declared mandatory. Similarly, SOPs are also being prepared for the preparation of feed for chicken or animals. He also pointed out the issue of toffees and sweets and said that the PFA will regularly visit these factories in order to check their safety measures.