LAHORE - Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has directed authorities concerned for early completion of development projects to benefit the masses.

Presiding over a meeting here at Governor’s House to monitor progress of Prime Minister’s Global Sustainable Development Goals Program (2016-18), the premier expressed satisfaction over the progress made to complete the development projects in Punjab.

The prime minister, on the occasion, was briefed about the pace of work to complete the development projects in Punjab, law and order situation, and other matters relevant to the country.

He was impressed by the high standard of quality and transparency in expenditure which has also been acknowledged by the international monitoring bodies.

The meeting was attended by Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana, Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Resources Shahid Haqan Abbasi, minister for parliamentary affairs, Punjab provincial minister for law, Punjab finance minister and senior parliamentarians and government officials.

The SDGs program for Pakistan includes electrification schemes, rehabilitation of electricity distribution infrastructure, gas and natural resources, new schools and up-gradation of existing schools with provision of facilities, construction of basic health units and regional health centres, up-gradation of existing health facilities, construction and rehabilitation of farm to market roads.

The prime minister speaking on the occasion highlighted value of the SDGs and said their implementation will have a positive trickle-down effect on the common masses to improve their livelihood and raise their standard of living. The PM said the federal and provincial governments needed to work hand-in-hand through matching grant basis to implement the SDGs. “Improving the living standards of the people of Pakistan is our mission and we are delivering efficiently by the grace of Almighty,” claimed the premier. Sharif also emphasised the need of an effective coordination between the centre and the provinces in implementation of SDG Program.

The prime minister lauded the excellent work undertaken by Punjab chief minister in leading development initiatives.

According to media reports, the meeting condemned the incident of firing on the PPP rally led by former MPA Shaukat Ali Basra in Haroonabad on Tuesday and directed the police concerned to present the report within 48 hours as to what investigation had so far been conducted into the matter.

The meeting also discussed the Panamagate case being heard by the Supreme Court and the unprovoked firing by the Indian forces on the Line of Control and Working Boundary.

Separately, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif offered condolence to Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana on the sad demise of his nephew, Ilyas Rajwana, at Governor House.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Ilyas Rajwana who was an active PML-N worker in southern Punjab. The Premier offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Federal ministers including Ishaq Dar, Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbas, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Sheikh Aftab, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Political Secretary to PM Asif Karmani, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and PML-N Lahore president Pervaiz Malik were present on the occasion.