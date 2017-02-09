A 20-year-old pregnant woman has been brutally killed by her husband over a domestic issue in front of her family on Monday night.

The woman, Hawa, was three months pregnant and was married to Mehram Panhwar and his sister was married to Hawa's brother.

“Following some domestic dispute a few days ago, Mehram sent my daughter to my house and took away his sister,” said Hawa’s father, Ghulam Nabi Jakhro.

Mehram came prepared with his accomplices Khuda Bux and Hazar Khan who are Mehram's brother and uncle, respectively.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the key accused, Mehram, while Khuda Bux and Hazar Khan have been arrested already.

Hawa’s father has registered an FIR against five men including Mehram, his brothers Khuda Bux and Yasin, his uncle Hazar Khan, and Dhani Bux Panhwar.