Islamabad - Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday said that it was the vulnerable segments of the society including the labourers that forced him to write the short stories book and termed these poor classes of the country as the real Pakistan.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of his short stories book “Invisible People” at a local hotel. The event was arranged in some different manner, as there was no chief guest on the occasion to give symbolic message that this was being presided over by the invisible people of Pakistan - the vulnerable classes of the country. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, former Chairman Senate Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, a large number of sitting as well as retired senators, representatives of civil society and media attended the ceremony.

“I don’t know where to start,” said Chairman Senate before he narrated the miserable stories of the vulnerable classes as mentioned in his book.

“I am forced to write about those Pakistanis who never remained under consideration of the ruling elite of this country,” he said. Rabbani narrated the story of a poor woman who had frequent visits to police stations and court to get justice for his son who was in jail on charges of cycle theft, a minor crime. But she could not get justice rather an influential of the area got a clean chit in the case from the same court. Chairman Senate said that these were the people who led him to write on these issues. While taking out examples from his book, he described the story of a labourer whose children were struggling hard to make both ends meet while her minor daughter was searching for the doctors in a hospital to get treatment for her ailing father. “The moment I became irrelevant for the mills, where I worked, I became irrelevant for the capitalist owner of the mills,” Rabbani said while quoting the labourer.

Then the labourer says that perhaps he could not fulfil the commitment he made with his spouse due to sheer poverty.

Narrating the horrible stories of children who work as cleaners of vehicles on the road signals, he questioned that what kind of mafias behind them which were forcing them to work.

Senior PPP leader Senator Taj Haider also spoke on the occasion.