ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that results of elections in any constituency will be declared null and void if there are less than 10 % votes of women in any constituency.

She said that joint efforts are being made at the federal and provincial levels to provide equal opportunities to women. She was addressing a ceremony that was associated with protection of women in Islamabad today.

The Minister said the parliamentary committee which is framing electoral reforms these days has agreed to ensure greater participation of women in the electoral process. A quota is being allocated to enable women to contest elections on direct seats. She said our society is changing and becoming more receptive to the rights of women.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said education is the key for the empowerment of women. She said the government has launched education reforms program in the federal capital and currently in the process of reviewing the curriculum. She said efforts are being made to create greater awareness about women related legislation amongst the masses.