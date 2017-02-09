JHANG-The Punjab Information Commission (PIC) has failed to ensure the implementation of Right to Information (RTI) Law and issue directives to government bodies for public access to information.

In the absence of required staff, the commission is unable to resolve the complaints within stipulated time.

Despite introduction of Right to Information (RTI) law, Punjab’s bureaucracy is still not allowing general public to have information about the governance-related issues. The Commission has failed to help around 40pc of the complainants.

According to statistics shared by Mr Faisal Manzoor, senior district coordinator of Centre for Peace and Development Initiatives, working for the promotion and awareness of the Punjab Transparency and Right to Information law in Jhang, more than 200 information requests were filed with different government department since 2014 but only 10% were addressed. On the order of PIC, 15% public bodies shared the information.

He further said that out of 46 sanctioned posts, 40 are lying vacant in Punjab Information Commissioner had serious capacity issue. The PIC is not provided budget for training of the public information officers (PIOs) and even the government had reduced the commission’s advertisement budget from Rs30 million to only Rs1 million, he said.

Faisal Manzoor said that the commission was formed to ensure implementation of RTI law and issue directives to government bodies for access to information. In the absence of required staff the commission is unable to resolve complaints within stipulated time. He further added that CPDI is trying to promote the culture of accountability and transparency but it is hard to motivate the head of any public body for sharing information without government will. The law needs commitment of the government for its effective implementation, he added.