SIALKOT-The Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has resisted the government’s plan to privatise SME Bank and called for dropping the plan for the betterment of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

SCCI President Majid Raza Bhatta termed the plan of SME Bank privatisation an illogical decision taken without taking the stakeholders on board.

The SCCI president pointed out that SME Bank was supporting and developing the SME sector by providing necessary financial and technical assistance on a sustainable basis. He said that the bank was also enabling the SMEs to contribute to economic development through value addition and exports. It was promoting entrepreneurship and creating employment opportunities, he said.

He said in the present scenario when SME Bank was fulfilling its responsibilities in a good manner. He added its privatisation was incomprehensible.