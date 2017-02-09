SUKKUR: A new video gone viral has exposed how police torture people in Sukkur. The video shows how two police officials are torturing a young boy in the marketplace.

The policemen were inhumanly beating the suspect and even twisting his arm. The boy was heard yelling in the video.

He pleaded for mercy but policemen didn’t let him go. One of the officers was in uniform while the other was in civil attire. The question arises why was the boy being tortured ?

The exact reason why the boy was being treated in such a manner is yet to be revealed. However, the residents told that policemen and the boy had a dispute on the matter of locking the motorbike.

Earlier, the boy had reportedly come to take tea at a restaurant. This petty issue resulted in his beating and the policemen forced him to the police station