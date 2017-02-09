KABUL - Six Red Cross workers have been killed and two others are missing in northern Afghanistan, the international charity said Wednesday, underscoring the growing dangers faced by aid workers in the war-battered country.

They were killed in the volatile province of Jowzjan, the charity added, without revealing their nationalities or who was behind the incident.

“We can confirm that six of our colleagues were killed and two are unaccounted for in Jowjzan province,” a spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross told AFP, adding that a statement would be released later Wednesday. “We are shocked and devastated,” he added.

The killings come after a Spanish employee of the ICRC was abducted on December 19 when workers from the charity were travelling between the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif and the neighbouring volatile Taliban hotbed of Kunduz.

He was released nearly a month later, but ICRC and local officials did not say how he was freed or who was behind the abduction. “Devastated by this news out of #Afghanistan,” ICRC president Peter Maurer said on Twitter about the latest incident. “My deepest condolences to the families of those killed - and those still unaccounted for.”

Aid workers in Afghanistan have increasingly become casualties of a surge in militant violence in recent years.

In April 2015 the bullet-riddled bodies of five Afghan workers for Save the Children were found after they were abducted in the strife-torn

Government officials said the Red Cross workers were carrying supplies to the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms.

The aid workers were in a convoy carrying supplies to areas hit by avalanches when they were attacked by suspected Islamic State gunmen, Lotfullah Azizi, the Jowzjan provincial governor, told Reuters.

“Daesh is very active in that area,” he said, using an alternate name for Islamic State, which has made limited inroads in Afghanistan but has carried out increasingly deadly attacks.

Jawzjan police chief Rahmatullah Turkistani said the workers’ bodies had been brought to the provincial capital and a search operation launched to find the two missing ICRC employees.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said his group was not involved in the attack and promised that Taliban members would “put all their efforts into finding the perpetrators”.

Last month, a Spanish ICRC employee was released less than a month after he was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in northern Afghanistan.

That staff member was travelling with three Afghan colleagues between Mazar-i-Sharif and Kunduz on Dec 19 when gunmen stopped the vehicles. The other Afghan ICRC staff were immediately released. In a recent summary of its work in Afghanistan last year, the ICRC said increasing insecurity had made it difficult to provide aid to many parts of the country.

“Despite it all, the ICRC has remained true to its commitment to the people of Afghanistan, as it has throughout the last 30 years of its continuous presence in the country,” the statement said.

IS CLAIMS SUPREME COURT ATTACK

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a suicide attack that killed at least 22 people outside Afghanistan’s Supreme Court. The bomber, identified as Abu Bakr Altajiki by the militant group, detonated an explosive belt as court employees were leaving work in downtown Kabul on Tuesday evening.

“The apostates must know, starting with the tyrant judges, that their blasphemous judgments ... will not pass without severe punishment,” the Islamic State statement said.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer called the blast a “cowardly attack” and said US national security adviser Michael Flynn had phoned his Afghan counterpart, Mohammad Atmar, to “reaffirm our support to the Afghan government”.