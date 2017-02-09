ISLAMABAD: As many as twelve early harvest energy generation projects will be completed by the end of next year under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to authoritative sources, these energy generation projects will produce over 5000 MW of electricity and will be prove to be beneficial in overcoming the demand supply gap in the country.

These projects include Sahiwal coal fired project, Port Qasim power plant and Karot Hydropower station.

Sources said that government is also focusing on the mega hydropower project of Diamer-Bhasha dam to overcome the energy and water shortages in the country.

Land acquisition for the project has been completed and the project is estimated to complete within 8-10 years.