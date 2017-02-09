The top US commander in Afghanistan said on Thursday that there was a need for a "holistic review" of the relationship with Pakistan, echoing longstanding Washington concerns that the Haqqani network, a militant group, enjoys sanctuary in areas along the Afghan border.

"Our complex relationship with Pakistan is best assessed through a holistic review," Army General John Nicholson, who leads US and international forces in Afghanistan, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The United States has cut both military and economic aid to Pakistan sharply in recent years, owing to frustration believed to be among a growing number of officials with regards to what they claim is Pakistan's support for the Taliban in Afghanistan.

More troops in Afghanistan

Nicholson said he needed several thousand more international troops in order to break a stalemate in the long war with Taliban insurgents, signalling the matter may soon be put before President Donald Trump.

So far, Trump has offered little clarity about whether he might approve more forces for Afghanistan, where some 8,400 US troops remain more than 15 years after the militant group's government was toppled by US-backed Afghan forces.

A US soldier was severely wounded in fighting in Afghanistan on Thursday, the military said.

Nicholson said he still had enough US troops to carry out counter-terrorism missions against Al Qaeda and other militant targets, but not enough to properly advise Afghan forces on the ground.

"We have a shortfall of a few thousand," said the US commander. He added those forces could both be drawn from US forces as well as from allies.

Nicholson noted that Trump's defence secretary, Jim Mattis, would soon speak with allies and suggested Mattis might visit Afghanistan in the coming weeks.

Afghan government forces control no more than two-thirds of national territory, and have struggled to contain the Taliban insurgency since the bulk of Nato soldiers withdrew at the end of 2014.

It is also struggling with other militants, particularly from Islamic State's Afghanistan branch. The militant group claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that killed at least 22 people outside Afghanistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday.

A number of provincial capitals have been under pressure from the Taliban while Afghan forces have been suffering high casualty rates, with more than 5,500 killed in the first eight months of 2016.

For its part, the Taliban have repeatedly urged the United States and its allies to leave Afghanistan, ruling out peace talks with the Kabul government while foreign forces remain on Afghan soil.