NOWSHERA: Police recovered a body of young woman, who was shot in the head, allegedly for honour, according to officials.

Nowshera Kalan police officials after investigation said, according to locals a car stopped near Tangi on Ziarat Kaka Sahib Road and two men stepped out from it. They dragged a young woman out from the car and shot her in the head and drove away.

Upon getting the information police reached the spot and shifted the body to the district headquarters hospital, Nowshera, for autopsy.

According to hospital sources, the victim had received three bullets in the head. The body also had torture marks.

The police said “it seems to be an honor related incident.”