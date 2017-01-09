ISLAMABAD ; Fifteen thousand cases were filed against misuse of loud speaker including hateful speeches whereas about sixteen thousand people were arrested across Pakistan under National Action Plan (NAP).

According to reports, more than 70 buildings and yards have been sealed in this regard including 41 in Punjab, 25 in Balochistan, one in Gilgit-Baltistan and three in Azad Kashmir. Moreover, books and written material consisting of banned content have also been recovered.

As per detail, 9800 cases have been filed for wrong use of loudspeaker in Punjab, 1127 in Sindh, 2620 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 87 in Balochistan, 110 in Islamabad, 12 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 93 in Azad Kashmir.

In this regard, 9203 people in Punjab, 774 in Sindh, 2690 in KP, 30 in Balochistan, 31 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 3 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 192 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have been arrested.

On the other hand, 989 cases in Punjab, 110 in Sindh, 40 in Balochistan, 163 in KP, 14 in ICT, 23 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 51 in AJK have been registered for hateful speeches.

These cases resulted in arrest of 2106 people in Punjab, 126 in Sindh, 175 in KP, 43 in Balochistan, 15 in ICT, 25 in Gilgit-Baltistan and about 53 in AJK.

Moreover, approximately 5990 books and other written material have been confiscated as well.