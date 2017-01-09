ISLAMABAD - The military courts over the period of its existence for the last two years have awarded death sentence to some 161 hardened criminals, while another 113 were awarded imprisonment of varying duration, said an ISPR statement issued on Sunday.

Established in the light of 21st Constitutional Amendment the military courts had dealt with the cases through due process of law and played a vital role in dispensation of justice.

Soon after the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar massacre the government had taken the decision to deal with the terrorists/terrorism with an iron hand and the decision of establishing military courts for a period of two years was taken.

It was the time when the judicial system in the country was under stress and the judges were also subjected to acts of terrorism.

Under these circumstances these military courts shouldered the burden of the judiciary in speedy dispensation of justice. During the period of its validity, 274 cases were referred to military courts.

Of these 161 were awarded death penalty (of them 12 were executed) and 113 were awarded imprisonment of varying duration.

The disposal of cases through military courts has yielded positive results in terms of reduction in terrorist activity.

The military courts ceased to function on expiry of mandated period on January 7.

RANA SANA 'DISSATISFIED' WITH ARMY COURTS' PERFORMANCE

Monitoring Desk adds: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday that general elections would be held on time and that the performance of military courts was not up to the mark.

Reacting to PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s address to a rally in Bahawalpur, Sanaullah said that Khan would have to wait for 2018 general elections as there is no chance of early polls.

Sanaullah said that 2017 is not the year of elections but a year.

The minister also criticised Sheikh Rasheed, chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) who delivered an addressed in Bahawalpur at PTI’s rally.