Quetta - Around one million people in Gwadar are deprived of drinking water despite hosting the umbrella of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, said Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami Balochistan Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi at a press conference here on Sunday.

He said the promises of federal government regarding CPEC were far from ground realities in Balochistan, as energy projects, railway tracks and other uplift projects were claimed to be part of the CPEC; however, the people of Gwadar were crying for potable water.

“Can Gwadar be called a crown of CPEC,” astonishingly asked Hashmi, “The dwellers are leading a miserable life and needed potable water to drink.”

The JI provincial ameer asserted that other units of the country were gearing up for CPEC projects, while Punjab government was teaching Chinese language to students. But the Balochistan government, he chided, was oblivious to new developments about CPEC which was causing unemployment in the province and sense of deprivation.

Urging government to provide every opportunity to Balochistan youth to learn Chinese language, skills to cash maximum opportunities, emphasised Abdul Haq.

Maulana Haq stressed upon the government to redress the grievances of political parties in Balochistan on census. He added that accurate data of Balochistan population could never be collected without holding census in the province.

“Without a census, we cannot fight our case in National Finance Commission (NFC) in a better way,” said the JI Balochistan ameer, and termed it a chance to raise Balochistan share in the resource-distributing commission. Holding of census was government’s responsibility, he added, and the government must ensure a transparent and fair census.

Depicting a dismal picture as contradictory to treasury benches’ stance, the JI provincial ameer lamented over the worsening law and order situation in Balochistan. He said state of affairs could not be glorified. He added that findings of Apex Court’s inquiry commission on August 8 Civil Hospital blast exposed government’s performance.

He said JI would organise seminar on CPEC in Gwadar.