ISLAMABAD - At least 20 people were killed and 29 others injured in two separate road accidents in Punjab on Sunday.

At least 14 people were killed and nine others injured when a car hit a passenger van in Sohawa area of Punjab. Police said the car’s wheel burst and it crashed into the van passing by on the main Grand Trunk Road.

The killed included eight men, four women and two kids. In a separate accident, six people were killed and 20 others wounded after an overspeeding bus collided with a trailer in Sahiwal district.

Those injured were shifted to nearby hospitals by the rescue teams.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the accidents and directed hospital authorities to provide best possible medical treatment to the injured people.