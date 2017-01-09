Days after Aitzaz Ahsan said he was “quite surprised” over the announcement of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Asif Ali Zardari, the opposition leader in Senate revealed he was not in “favour of Zardari coming to the parliament”.

“Zardari’s arrival in parliament will have a negative effect – that is what I feel. In my opinion Zardari should not come to the parliament,” Aitzaz said in an interview.

The PPP stalwart was of the opinion that young Bilawal would play an important role in the party’s future. “Bilawal will have his say in the decision-making process of the party,” he added.

“Zardari’s political career spans over several decades but Bilawal will hold a key position in the party and its politics,” said Aitzaz without disclosing further details.