PESHAWAR - Begum Naseem Wali Khan, chairperson Awami National Party-Wali, said that her party would launch movement to secure due share of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

She was addressing party gathering in Sarband area of Peshawar on Sunday. Central Senior Vice President Nawabzada Muhsin Ali Khan, Provincial President Farid Tofan, Sindh President Fazal Karim, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Senior Vice President Pir Fayaz, Information secretary for Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Gul Nawaz Mohmand, Peshawar President Orangzeb Khalil, General Secretary Faridullah Khalil, Shah Jehan Khan, Joint secretary Riaz Marwat and others were also present on the occasion.

Begum Naseem said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was one of the mega projects and if Pakhtuns were ignored in this project of national importance, it would be a major injustice on the part of the federal government. She said like the movement of their leaders Bacha Khan, Abdul Wali Khan, ANP-W would also launch a movement to ensure due share of Balochistan and KP in CPEC.

She made it clear that KP and Balochistan were badly affected in the war against terrorism and due to military operations and suicide blasts the people were compelled to migrate to other parts of the country which caused major financial losses to the poor people of the province.

She suggested that china wanted to develop its southern parts through CPEC but unfortunately Pakistani government was still making conspiracy to deprive KP of its due rights in the project.

She also endorsed merger of FATA into KP and added that for the last 70 years this part of the country remained without constitution. She said merging FATA into KP would usher in a new era of peace and development in the tribal belt.

On this occasion, several people who had quit Awami National Party (ANP) joined the ANP-W.