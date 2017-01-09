GUJRANWALA-The robber and burglars went on rampage through the district, depriving citizens of cash, gold ornaments, laptops and other valuables in various hits over the past 48 hours.

According to police sources, in Alipur Chattha, bandits looted Rs45,000 and two cellphones from Saeed, in Tatli Wali, robbers snatched Rs42,000, gold ornaments and two cellphones from Habib and his family while in Nowshera Virkan, Shakir and his family were deprived of gold ornaments, Rs52,000 and cellphones at gunpoint. In the Gujranwala Saddr police limits, dacoits looted Rs22,000 and cellphone from Qaiser, in Wazirabad Saddr Police precincts, Asad was deprived of Rs20,000 and two cellphones at gunpoint, at Ahmed Nagar armed men intercepted Rafiq and his wife and looted Rs35,000, and cellphone, in the remit of Khiali Police, robbers snatched Rs12,000 and cellphone from Haji Nabi Ahmed while in Ferozwala, bandits snatched Rs56,000, gold ornaments and cellphones from Abdul Ghafoor and his wife. Similarly, unknown thieves took away laptops, cash, gold ornaments from the houses of Shafiq, Moen and Ghulam Hussain while applied for motorcycles of Dastgir, Naseem, Usman and Asif were stolen from different places.