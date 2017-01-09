QUETTA : Commander of Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in Noshki surrendered to authorities and pledged to work and fight for Pakistan from today.

Addressing a press conference here Monday along with Balochistan Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Balakh Sher Badeni said he had been BLA’s commander in Noshki. He said he joined the BLA on the asking of enemy and was sent abroad where he headed the social media wing.

He said he has realized his mistake and returned home to join in the efforts for peace in Balochistan and would no more be a toll in the hands India. He appealed the misguided Bloch brothers to join the national mainstream instead of playing in the hands of India.

He also asked the Baloch children to acquire education for a prosperous future and development of Pakistan.

Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti welcomed the BLA commander and said India was following an agenda against Balochistan and Pakistan.