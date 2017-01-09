FAISALABAD-The district government has directed for early up-gradation of the monitoring system and improvement of the security system of Faisalabad District Jail.

It said the district government would extend support for enhancing the security measures. The deputy commissioner inaugurated a newly constructed reception room for the jail visitors.

He visited District Jail to check the security and other arrangements for the welfare of the prisoners. He went to different barracks and interacted with the prisoners. He also visited jail hospital and reviewed the medical facilities being provided for the prisoner patients and directed the hospital staff to carry out screening of the prisoners to avoid any epidemic disease.

He said that the visits of the senior doctors would be ensured in the jail hospital for medical check-up of the prisoners. He also went to jail kitchen and observed the cooking and quality of the food. He took a round of the barrack of the women prisoners and reviewed the vocational training programme being started for the women inmates.

He also went to computer training centre and Quran teaching classes. He appreciated the reformation programme for the welfare of the jail inmates for making them useful citizens. Earlier, he checked the search and screening process of the baggage of the prisoners and went to waiting hall for the inspection of facilities.

He observed the security system minutely in the control room and checked the monitoring process. He expressed his satisfaction over security and cleanliness condition in the jail and felt pleasure over the best administrative arrangement in the jail by following the jail manual.

Meanwhile, Jail Superintendent Rana Razaullah Khan informed the DC about the security arrangements and measures taken for the welfare of the jail inmates. He said that 1774 prisoners including 94 women prisoners are boarded in jail at present.