KASUR-Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday visited the residence of deceased Zehra Bibi, who died due to lack of bed facility in Jinnah Hospital, and condoled her ‘tragic death’ with the bereaved family.

Few days back, critically ill Zehra Bibi was brought to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore where she had to lie on cold floor due to shortage of bed which resulted in her death.

The chief minister arrived in District Public School (DPS) through helicopter from where he reached Zehra Bibi’s house without protocol. Upon his arrival, residents of the area staged a protest which let the CM car stationary for one and half hour.

Condoling with the family, the CM expressed his grief over tragic death of the woman and handed over a cheque of Rs1 million to the heirs. The CM also pledged to ensure provision of medical facilities, saying “next time, no one will die due to shortage of beds in hospitals.”

On information, heirs of a youth namely Kamran, only brother of seven sisters who was shot dead a year back by unidentified motorbike riders, also reached the spot and sought justice from the chief minister. The CM also announced Rs0.5 million for each sister of the deceased and assured them of justice at the earliest.