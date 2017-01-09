The federal government has initiated consultations for constitutional amendment to continue the military courts for a period which is agreed by all parliamentary political parties.

This resolve was made during a meeting on Pakistan’s foreign relations held in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the chair.

The meeting reviewed internal and regional security situation in detail with a view to further strengthen gains made through counter-terrorism operations.

The meeting reiterated Pakistan’s clear-cut policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and extremism to accomplish internal peace as well as supplement its foreign policy initiatives.

It resolved for continued efforts at all levels to achieve national policy objectives.

The meeting emphasised that the military courts have played an extremely important role at a very crucial juncture of one action against extremism and terrorism and translated the actions under Zarb-e-Azb military operation to meaningful and tangible national gains.

The participants agreed that Pakistan would continue its efforts for attaining internal peace and play its due role for a peaceful region.