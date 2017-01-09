SHEIKHPURA:- Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ch Barjees Tahir said that the government has put the country on the path to development, taking concrete steps in diverse sectors. Addressing a gathering here, he said, “The nation will reap benefits of the development projects in near future.” “Due to effective policies, Pakistan will be a strong and prosperous country in the world.” The minister said that huge amount is being spent on the improvement of infrastructure, energy and communication project across the country.

The nation will again vote the PML-N in general elections 2018 by supporting the vision of Premier Nawaz Sharif.