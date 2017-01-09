SIALKOT-Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project would bring about the revolution of prosperity in Pakistan.

The federal minister said that the mega project was a path to prosperity for the Pakistani nation. It would bring about the economic revolution, peace, massive employment opportunities and national prosperity, he said. Pakistan has made unmatched and exemplary development due to the effective, positive policies under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Addressing a meeting of the party workers, Asif added that the national economy was now moving towards the goal of stability. He said that the government is fulfilling its all the public promises and making efforts to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their doorsteps.

He said that the government would be successful in the court of the masses during the 2018 general elections. He said that it has put the country on the highway to economic development.

He said that the nation has made a fabulous development in every sphere of life during the last three years, which had not been made during the last 68 years.

He said that the PML-N was actively implementing its social welfare agenda to serve the masses at grassroots level.

“In fact, only the PML-N is changing the destiny of the country by making hectic efforts to pull the country out of all the inner and outer dangers,” he added.

He also directed Mayor of Municipal Corporation Sialkot to prepare a traffic management plan to immediately resolve the traffic issues of Sialkot city on an emergency basis.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of the traders, the federal minister directed Mayor Sialkot to launch a campaign against encroachments in Sialkot city to purge the Sialkot city of encroachments in active collaboration with the local traders. He said that no hindrance would be tolerated in the way.

He said that the performance of traffic police and traffic wardens is unsatisfactory and they should perform their duties honestly.

On the occasion, the Mayor pledged to make efforts for the uplift, beautification and socio-economic and human development of Sialkot city by serving the people without any political discrimination.

BETTER COMMUNICATION VOWED: MNA Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan said that the Punjab Rural Road Development Programme is a revolutionary programme to provide better communication means in the rural areas.

Addressing a meeting of District Coordination Committee Sialkot at DC Office, he announced to jazz up the pace of construction of all the under-construction rural areas’ roads in Sialkot district, ensuring the use of quality and high standard material in the construction of these roads and removing the hurdles from completion of these roads.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail added that the development funds would be distributed to all the MNAs and MPAs on equal basis. DPO Abid Khan briefed the meeting about the law and order situation in Sialkot district. He said that the Punjab government has already approved a plan to recruit 435 traffic wardens in Sialkot for controlling the traffic rules violations in Sialkot. He said that the process of recruiting the traffic wardens would soon begin in Sialkot.