BAHAWALPUR - The Pakistan Railways got registered a case of the Lodhran train incident against 12/DN Hazara Express Train drivers and gatemen on Sunday.

The case has been registered at Lodhran City Police Station under Sections: 322/337G, 279/427 and 128 of Railway Act on the application of Imdad Ullah, guard of 12/DN Hazara Express Train. The guard submitted that the incident occurred due to speeding by the train drivers - Zulfiqar and Assistant driver Touqeer Mustaq while crossing the crossing. Gatemen - Riaz Shah and Fazil have also made nominated in the case, citing their negligence by leaving the crossing gate open. Seven persons including six schoolchildren were killed in the gruesome crash at a railway crossing on Jalalpur Road a couple days ago.