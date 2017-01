ISLAMABAD: Federal government of Pakistan has permitted Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid and his family along with other officials to hunt rare bird Houbara Bustard.

According to sources, the guests have been allowed to prey 100 birds in 10 days in Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has signed an agreement over protection of wild life by banning hunt of Houbara Bustard however, the government issues license to Arab brothers over special permission letter.