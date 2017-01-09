FAISALABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a person for allegedly impersonating as a federal minister and fleecing several people.

Salamat Ali Chohan was reportedly posing as a federal minister for the last six years and had secured several benefits and contracts worth millions of rupees.

Chohan had even obtained a special number for himself from the PTCL provided to government officials. He had even issued orders to several departments and ministries at his behest.

The FIA also recovered fake letter pads, stamps and appointment orders from his possession. However, the copies of the letters he wrote could be found at the departments.

Chohan deprived people of millions of rupees on false promises to help them obtain interest-free loans. He was arrested on a complaint of a citizen.

He had even wrote a letter to the DCO to provide him security and an official car, and also demanded for allotment of an office at the Chamba House in Lahore.

Furthermore, he had written an application to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif requesting time to meet him. Also, he sent a letter to employees of the finance ministry to register his organisation.

The FIA has shifted him to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.