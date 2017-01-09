KANGANPUR-Kasur DPO Ali Nasir visited Police Station Kanganpur to inaugurate Front Desk set up to remove hurdles from the way of fair investigation

The officer said that only 35 constables and officers are insufficient for 100 villages in the limits of Kanganpur police. He briefed the local bodies representatives about the new facility. He addressed the newly elected chairmen, vice chairmen, members of municipal committees of Kanganpur and Allahabad and businessmen. He said that elected members of MC would help the police control crimes. The appointed traffic police to control huge traffic in Kanganpur.