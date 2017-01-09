Police were looking for survivors after five people were burnt to death at Gadani ship-breaking yard on Monday, said rescue officials, less than a month after an explosion killed scores at the ship-breaking yard.

At least five workers were burnt to death and three others went missing after a ship caught fire, rescue and police sources said. A spokesman for the local labour association claimed that eight people went missing.

Police said the fire broke out while over 55 labourers were working on an out-of-service LPG ship that belonged to ex-chairman of the Ship-breaking Yard Association, Rizwan Diwan Farooqi.

It is the same ship that caught fire in December last year, said a police spokesperson, adding that rescue personnel were able to extinguish the fire.