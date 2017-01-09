KAMALIA -The government has allocated billions of funds for construction of sports grounds to promote health activities among the youth across the province.

MNA PML-N Ch Asadur Rahman stated at the prize distribution ceremony a football tournament here at Chak 677/18-GB. He said that the government is keen to provide healthy and recreational activities to the youth, adding that those who frequent sports grounds, have to go to hospitals less. He said that sports facilities are being provided in rural areas to bring them on par with urban areas. He stated the government is focusing on youth development by introducing Youth Festival and other such programs to attract the youth towards healthy activities. “The country future hinges on the youth and only strong and skilled youth can tackle the future challenges,” he pointed out, adding that the government utilising all-out resources for the development and grooming of the youth.

THREE HELD LIQUOR: The police recovered 25 litres of liquor from three persons in different areas. The City Police patrolling unit arrested one Ibrahim with 10 litres of liquor near Kamalia Telephone Exchange, Umar was found in possession of 5 litres of liquor near railway station while Shahzad alias Sunny was nabbed with 10 litres of liquor near Grain Market.