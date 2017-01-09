ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was afraid of Maryam Nawaz.

The Minister, in a statement, said that Imran Khan throughout his life has gained expertise in telling lies. She said that the courts give their verdicts on the basis of facts and evidences but Imran Khan has none of them. The Minister said that Imran Khan has made a habit to open his own court in public rallies and containers.

She said that Imran Khan has once again badly failed to prove his allegations. Imran Khan was worried about the popularity of Maryam Nawaz, she added.

She said that PTI Chairman should learn to respect women at this stage of his life. She said that as Imran was used to speak lies, he was now totally baffled.