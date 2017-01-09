LAHORE - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Opposition parties can again launch protest movement against the government but it all depends on the situation.

Talking to journalists at Lahore Airport yesterday, he said that his party, PTI and Dr Qadri’s PAT had the option to come to the roads and stage sit-in in Islamabad and other cities if required.

He said that Sharifs ruling the country like kings and judiciary was the only ray of hope for the people of Pakistan.

He said that judiciary could act like Wall of China against the prevailing corruption in the country.

Expecting that Panama case decision would be announced this month, Sheikh Rashid said that it was highly likely that Nawaz Sharif may be declared disqualified in this case. AML head criticised NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, stating that the role of Speaker was partial and the legislature could not work independently in his presence as Speaker.

To a question, he replied that the grand alliance of Opposition parties could not be formed in presence of Asif Ali Zaradri on driving seat of PPP. “The grand alliance of Opposition parties can be formed when Bilawal will overpower Zardari,” he said.